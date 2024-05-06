IDF names fourth soldier killed in Kerem Shalom rocket attack

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed Monday That Sergeant Michael Ruzal, 18, from Rishon LeZion, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, was killed during Hamas’ rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing which took place on Sunday.
The military Sunday night that First Sergeant Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19, of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Ra’anana, First Sergeant Tal Shavit, 21, of the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, from Kfar Giladi, and First Sergeant Ido Testa, 19, of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Jerusalem, were also killed in the same incident, in which 11 people were also injured.
Hamas immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, Israeli Air Force helicopters and fighter jets were deployed to the area to help evacuate the wounded and to retaliate against the source of the rocket fire.
The rocket barrage included 14 rockets and mortars fired from underground launchers, approximately 350 meters near civilian shelters in Rafah. The forces that were attacked were at two locations – a security post near the Amitai military base and an open area near a tent or bomb shelter. One rocket struck an electricity pole at the Base, another hit an empty house in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, and another hit a building near Sufa Outpost.
The IDF is now holding an investigation into the incident trying to understand how the tragic incident took place despite rocket sirens being sounded and the forces themselves being well-trained and maintaining full readiness.