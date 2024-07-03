Slain Hezbollah commander was involved in 2006 abduction of IDF soldiers

Naser entered his position in 2016 and led the firing of rockets and anti-tank missiles from southwestern Lebanon toward Israeli civilians, communities and security forces. The statement added that Naser directed a large number of terror attacks toward Israel both during and before the war and has previously filled several other central roles within Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, senior Hezbollah official Hassan Fadlallah stated at an event commemorating another Hezbollah terrorist who was killed that the death of Nasser would not cause the terror group to retreat or weaken its resolve to continue confronting Israel.

Fadlallah added that the "account with Israel is growing." According to the senior official, "There will be a response to the crime, and the enemy will understand that the resistance's reach is long." He added that the assassination would not ease the pressure on the northern front; on the contrary, "The killing of leaders will only strengthen Hezbollah's determination to continue building its capabilities. These leaders have raised generations of fighters."

