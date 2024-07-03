Senior Hezbollah commander killed in targeted drone strike

A senior commander in the Hezbollah terror group was killed in a targeted attack near the coastal city of Tyre on Wednesday. He was identified as Abu Ali Nasser, commander of the Aziz unit of Hezbollah spanning the eastern sectors of South Lebanon.

A senior commander in the Hezbollah terror group was killed in a targeted attack near the coastal city of Tyre on Wednesday. He was identified as Abu Ali Nasser, commander of the Aziz unit of Hezbollah spanning the eastern sectors of South Lebanon.

A senior commander in the Hezbollah terror group was killed in a targeted attack near the coastal city of Tyre on Wednesday. He was identified as Abu Ali Nasser, commander of the Aziz unit of Hezbollah spanning the eastern sectors of South Lebanon.