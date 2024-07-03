Senior Hezbollah commander killed in targeted drone strike

Abu Ali Nasser was one of the most senior Hezbollah field commanders killed since the fighting between Israel and the Iran backed terror group began in October 2023

Lior Ben Ari
A senior commander in the Hezbollah terror group was killed in a targeted attack near the coastal city of Tyre on Wednesday. He was identified as Abu Ali Nasser, commander of the Aziz unit of Hezbollah spanning the eastern sectors of South Lebanon.
IDF drone strike in South Lebanon killing a senior Hezbollah commander
According to sources, Nasser was of the same rank and importance to the group as Taleb Abdallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in June and was the most senior Hezbollah field commander to be killed by the IDF in the last eight months of hostilities.
Abu Ali Nasser a senior Hezbollah commander killed in a drone strike
Hezbollah fired its largest barrages of drones and rockets in retaliation for Abdallah's killing. There was no immediate comment from the group on the senior commander killed in Wednesday's strike.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would prefer a diplomatic solution to the crisis on the Lebanon border "but if forced to by reality on the ground, we will know how to fight," he said on a visit to troops in Gaza.
""