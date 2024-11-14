Pro-Israel activists rally at Capitol, calling out Tlaib and Omar over alleged Hamas support

Pro-Israel activists from the American branch of the Betar movement staged a protest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, wrapped in Israeli flags and confronting Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar over their alleged support for Hamas following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Pro-Israel activists from the American branch of the Betar movement staged a protest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, wrapped in Israeli flags and confronting Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar over their alleged support for Hamas following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Pro-Israel activists from the American branch of the Betar movement staged a protest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, wrapped in Israeli flags and confronting Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar over their alleged support for Hamas following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The activists wore shirts advocating for the release of hostages and knocked on the congresswomen’s doors, attempting to deliver pagers as symbolic “gifts.” In response, Rep. Omar reportedly hurled an expletive at them.

The activists wore shirts advocating for the release of hostages and knocked on the congresswomen’s doors, attempting to deliver pagers as symbolic “gifts.” In response, Rep. Omar reportedly hurled an expletive at them.

The activists wore shirts advocating for the release of hostages and knocked on the congresswomen’s doors, attempting to deliver pagers as symbolic “gifts.” In response, Rep. Omar reportedly hurled an expletive at them.