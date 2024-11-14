Pro-Israel activists rally at Capitol, calling out Tlaib and Omar over alleged Hamas support

Pro-Israel activists from the American branch of the Betar movement staged a protest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, wrapped in Israeli flags and confronting Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar over their alleged support for Hamas following the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
The activists wore shirts advocating for the release of hostages and knocked on the congresswomen’s doors, attempting to deliver pagers as symbolic “gifts.” In response, Rep. Omar reportedly hurled an expletive at them.
Rep. Tlaib summoned Capitol Police, who questioned the activists and confiscated the devices, which were presented as pagers in reference to a spree of detonations of explosive-laced pagers that killed dozens of Hezbollah operatives and maimed thousands of others in September.
The protesters then followed Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, confronting her with questions about her alleged refusal to condemn Hamas and accusing her of supporting the organization despite its violence. One activist took a selfie with Omar, who smiled but was questioned by the activist, “Why are you happy?” Another protester shouted, “At least I don’t sleep with my brother,” referencing a long-disputed, unproven claim about Omar’s past marriage. Another shouted, “Go to Gaza,” to which Omar reportedly replied, “F*** you.”
In a statement, Betar said, “We went to Congress to confront jihadists, and Ilhan Omar told us to ‘go f*** ourselves,’ while Rashida Tlaib, who advocates defunding the police, called the police on us. We are fed up. Jews worldwide must stand up to these antisemites. Betar stands strong.”
