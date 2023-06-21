IDF finds Hezbollah post on Israeli territory

The IDF recently identified a Hezbollah position made up of two tents set up on the Israeli side of the international border with Lebanon at Mount Dov. The military sees this as a provocation that constitutes a border violation, and Israel is working to evacuate this position through diplomatic channels with access to the Lebanese army.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tiktok >>

More stories:

The position was established about two months ago and is under surveillance by IDF forces and was reported first on Wednesday by the public broadcaster Kan 11. A report about the post was passed this week to senior politicians, in a discussion held with representatives of the military.

1 View gallery Hezbollah tents on Lebanon-Israel border

It is possible that if the issue is not resolved with the help of the Lebanese army in a diplomatic way, those manning the post will be forcibly evicted. Hezbollah operatives are constantly operating along the border, mostly in disguise, for the purpose of gathering intelligence on IDF forces.

This action comes against the backdrop of many IDF activities in the border area and the construction of new security barriers. According to the army, the incident is under control.

The position crosses a few meters past the blue line demarcating Israel's demilitarized zone, between the Zivonite and Gladiola IDF outposts. The position is manned 24 hours a day throughout the week by Lebanese troops, including a number of armed Hezbollah members. The IDF says that the position is not a threat.

A reporter for the Al-Manar television station, which is controlled by Hezbollah, claimed that the tents do not belong to the organization.