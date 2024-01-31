After battling terrorists during the Hamas massacre, officer killed in Gaza

He was wounded in the fighting late last year but returned to Gaza to continue the war on Hamas. On October 7, Hoffman fought the terrorists who invaded Kibbutz Be'eri where nearly a quarter of residents were either murdered or abducted to Gaza.

