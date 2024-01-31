After battling terrorists during the Hamas massacre, officer killed in Gaza

Major (res.) Yitzhar Hoffman, (36) from was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with terrorists near the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza.
He was wounded in the fighting late last year but returned to Gaza to continue the war on Hamas. On October 7, Hoffman fought the terrorists who invaded Kibbutz Be'eri where nearly a quarter of residents were either murdered or abducted to Gaza.
His sister said he had felt guilty that he was unable to save more people on that day. They fought for three days before all terrorists were killed or captured. When residents of the Kibbutz and the neighboring communities met with him to thank him for what he had done, Hoffman stood up and apologized to one member. "We looked for you for hours and I am sorry we could not reach you sooner. We did the best we could," he said.
A family friend said that when he was injured two months into the war, she and others were relieved and hoped he would remain at home. "He was always the one to run into battle first and we knew how dangerous the fighting was where he had been." but Hoffman refused to leave his men and returned to the war even before his wounds were completely healed.