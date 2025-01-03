Gaza terrorists fire shoulder-launched missile at Israeli Air Force helicopter over Gaza

Rocket alert sirens sounded in Kibbutz Be'eri for the first time in 10 months on Friday following surface-to-air missile fired from Gaza; the shoulder-launched missile was fired at an Israeli Air Force helicopter over Gaza. This was followed Friday morning by two rockets launched at Sderot around noon. One of them exploded near Kibbutz Nir Am, the other fell in an open area.

The Sderot municipality said that residents reported shrapnel on a local streets, and noted that there were no reports of any injuries or property damage. Footage from the municipal soccer stadium shows the explosions as many people watch the match there.

Rocket alert sirens sound during soccer match in Sderot ( Video: Uri Gabay )

An hour and a half before the sirens in Sderot, the alarms were sounded in Be'ari. They were triggered by a shoulder-launched missile fired by Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip at an Israeli Air Force helicopter. The missile did not hit or endanger the aircraft, which continued its operations, but since the missile was fired toward Israeli territory the alarm was sounded in Be'eri.

This is the eighth consecutive day that an alert siren has sounded in the enclave. The last time there was a siren in Be'eri following rocket fire from Gaza was in March, almost 10 months ago. Since then, an alarm has sounded in the evacuated kibbutz only once, during the Iranian attack in early October.

1 View gallery Rocket shrapnel in Sderot ( Photo: Sderot Municipality )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Following that attack, the IDF spokesman in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation alert to residents of the Al-Bureij refugee camp. "This is an early warning before an attack. For your safety, move immediately to the humanitarian zone," he wrote.

In the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, 101 members of Kibbutz Be'eri were murdered and 31 were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip. Four members of the kibbutz's alert squad, including the rabbi, 19 IDF soldiers, and eight police officers were killed in the battle.