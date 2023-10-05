Benny Gantz meets senior US officials in Washington

Opposition National Unity party head Benny Gantz is visiting Washington and met Wednesday with senior Biden administration officials of the American administration, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Gantz' office reported that they "discussed promoting Israel's vital security interests, expanding its integration in the region, and dealing with the threat The Iranian and with Iran's proxies in the Middle East."

