A year into war, the shocking civilian toll since October 7 revealed

One year after the October 7 massacre and the onset of war, Israel’s National Insurance Institute reported Sunday that 885 civilians were killed in terror attacks over the past year.

These figures exclude security forces, who are handled by the Defense Ministry. Of the 885 victims, 581 were men, 304 were women, 72 were foreign nationals and 53 were under the age of 18.

2 View gallery The Kutz family was murdered in its home in Kfar Aza on October 7 ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The report revealed that during the war year, four infants and toddlers aged 0-3 were killed, as well as two children aged 3-5, three children aged 5-8, nine children aged 8-12, eight adolescents aged 12-14 and 27 teenagers aged 14-18.

The war left 921 people orphaned, including 291 minors, and 226 individuals widowed, with 47 men and 179 women losing their spouses.

Additionally, 1,078 parents became bereaved, including 581 mothers and 498 fathers. Among them, 120 have lost all their children. A total of 1,880 civilians lost siblings, including 998 men and 882 women. Twelve families experienced multiple losses (not including families that have been wiped out completely).

Following the October 7 massacre, 217 civilians were kidnapped to Gaza (not including security forces), with 143 civilians returned so far. Among them, 116 were released alive (92 Israelis and 24 foreign nationals), while 27 were returned as deceased.

Currently, 74 civilians remain held hostage, including 52 believed to be alive and 22 presumed dead. In total, 101 hostages are in Gaza, including those from the security forces, as well as Russian Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov who has been held in Iraq by pro-Iranian militias since March 2023.

2 View gallery Shiri Bibas and her two little sons, Ariel and Kfir, were abducted to Gaza by terrorists; her husband Yarden is also still held captive in Gaza

The National Insurance Institute also reported that over 70,000 civilians have been treated as victims of terrorism since the war began. Of the total victims this year, 647 were foreign nationals affected by the October 7 attack in southern Israel. More than 12,700 have applied for permanent disability benefits, with 11,760 cases based on psychological trauma.

Over the past year, the institute paid more than NIS 2.4 billion ($630 million) in compensation and support for bereaved families and terror victims. The government has also distributed financial aid to residents in northern and southern Israel affected by the conflict, totaling NIS 3.5 billion ($920 million).

"We mourn the lives cruelly taken by a merciless enemy, and we will continue to support the victims of terror. We will not rest until all hostages are returned home," Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur said on the tragic passing year.

"Our staff works tirelessly to assist bereaved families, terror victims, hostages and the displaced, while continuing our regular services such as nursing care, unemployment benefits and elderly pensions. We see this work as a public mission of the highest order,” said National Insurance Institute Acting Director Zvika Cohen.

