Israeli lawmaker blasted for comparing hostage return to release of Palestinian prisoners

MK Ayman Odeh of the predominantly Arab Hadash-Ta’al party faced fierce criticism from right-wing politicians on Sunday after expressing satisfaction over the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Odeh wrote, “Now we must free both peoples from the burden of occupation. We are all free.”

1 View gallery Hadash-Ta’al MK Ayman Odeh ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The comment drew sharp condemnation from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Yisrael Beitenu Chairman and former defense minister Avigdor Liberman accused Odeh of acting as “Hamas’ spokesperson in the Knesset,” adding that he “should go to Gaza with them.”

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said, “Anyone celebrating the release of murderous terrorists belongs in prison, not the Knesset.” Likud MK Nissim Vaturi added, "We need to be freed from you."

Odeh, a prominent voice for Arab citizens in Israel, has often drawn fire for his outspoken views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His latest remarks came amid heightened tensions following a contentious cease-fire and a prisoner-hostage exchange deal, which saw the release of several dozen Palestinian prisoners, including convicted murderers .