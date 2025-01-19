As dozens of Palestinian prisoners set for release, Israeli security forces vow revenge

With the return of three Israeli hostages — Doron Steinbrecher, Emily Damari and Romi Gonen — on Sunday, the release of Palestinian prisoners began as well. Some 90 prisoners were released in the first batch, consisting of women and minors.

Police and Border Police forces have prepared outside Ofer Prison, where the prisoners, gathered from various detention facilities, were released through the Bitunya checkpoint. Dozens of protesters opposing the releases attempted to rush toward the prison compound but were blocked by police. Two individuals were arrested in the ensuing clashes, authorities confirmed.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) hung a sign at the prison entrance conveying a vow of retribution against the released prisoners, reading, "The eternal nation does not forget. I will pursue my enemies and overtake them!" The message was displayed in both Hebrew and Arabic. Twelve of the released prisoners are set to be released to East Jerusalem.

Members of the Nachshon unit, the IPS's primary prisoner transport unit, are tasked with transferring the prisoners to the central intake point at the prison. A total of approximately 1,500 IPS officers participated in the operation.

Upon arrival, the prisoners were identified by International Red Cross Committee representatives and held until the Israeli hostages returned. The prisoners were transported by the Red Cross from Ofer Prison to their release points only after receiving confirmation from officials.

The IPS received the full list of prisoners to be released on Sunday, though it has not been publicly disclosed. However, it is known that 90 prisoners are being released from a previously published list of 95 .

According to the government-approved framework, 30 Palestinian prisoners (minors or women) are to be released in exchange for a living hostage or kidnapped children under 19 (excluding soldiers).

The IDF plans to reinforce key routes ahead of the return of prisoners to the West Bank and will act decisively against any attempts by released prisoners to reestablish terrorist infrastructure.

"We’ll identify any attempted gatherings and act against any suspected terrorist activity. The gloves are off. We’re operating from the air and the ground. There's a shift in how we think about the area," a security source said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian security apparatuses have expressed significant concern over the release of prisoners and Hamas’ potential strengthening in the West Bank. They plan to allow limited celebrations — permitting festivities in homes or villages but preventing armed parades in the streets and the display of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad flags.