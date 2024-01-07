IDF locates rocket launchers targeting Ashkelon in northern Gaza

The IDF said on Sunday that its forces in Gaza located and destroyed dozens of rocket launchers that were by used to target the southern city of Ashkelon.

The launchers were found in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

2 View gallery IDF locates cluster of rocket launchers targeting Ashkelon ( Photo: IDF )

The military also said it had identified four Nukhba terrorists loading arms into a car and attacked and eliminated them in an air strike.

In the statement, the IDF said forces found a weapons production facility and two nearby tunnel shafts and that an armed terrorist who was approaching troops was shot and killed.

The IDF Arabic language Spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee on Sunday called on Gaza residents to use the el Rashid humanitarian route to head south and escape the fighting while the Salah a Din route would be closed.