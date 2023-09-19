Palestinian killed on Gaza border, as riots intensify

The Palestinians reported Tuesday on the first casualty from IDF fire in the riots along the Gaza Strip border.
The young man who was killed was 25-year-old Muhammad Redwan of the Khan Yunis area, where the unrest occurred.
Since the escalation of the clashes in the past month, following about three years of relative calm, other Palestinian rioters also have been killed, though it was by explosive devices they themselves planted near the border, and not by Israeli fire.
Some 200 residents of Gaza participated in riots Tuesday evening at various locations along the Gaza Strip border, with about half of them gathering near the old Karni Crossing in the northern part of the enclave. They ignited tires and deployed four explosive devices, one of which breached the internal fence. However, they did not breach the border separating Israel from the coastal strip.
The Gaza Health Ministry reported that, in addition to the Palestinian fatality, nine more Palestinians were injured due to "Israeli occupation forces' fire" in the eastern part of the strip, with one of them in critical condition. These disturbances come after the decision by the political echelon on Monday to extend the closure of the Erez Crossing for another day, affecting around 17,000 Palestinian workers, despite a decrease in violence along the border.
The IDF sees Hamas as responsible for these riots since they turn a blind eye and allow them to take place, even though it is not in charge of the organization or initiative stemming from them this time.