Palestinian security official shot for calling Hamas 'Iranian proxy'

West Bank officer slams terror group for 'ruining the nation'; operatives of Hamas ally Islamic Jihad track him down, shoot him in the leg and post video of him writhing in pain online; Fatah calls for their head

Einav Halabi
Related Topics
Palestinians
Hamas
Iran
Palestinian Authority
Islamic Jihad
A Palestinian security officer was shot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives in the West Bank after posting a video of himself to social media in which he calls Hamas an "Iranian proxy."
In the video, Muhammad Bayan Abed, a member of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service from the village of Kafr Dan in the Jenin Governorate, says "A lot of people are starting to parrot slogans, like 'Why doesn't the Palestinian Authority enter the war?' What is the goal? They want to destroy the Palestinian Authority and will kill the people," he said.
Muhammad Bayan Abed called Hamas an 'Iranian proxy' and was shot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists
Abed adds, "The Palestinian Authority is not ready to sacrifice its defense apparatus and its people in order for you to say, 'They are men.' We are men whether you like it or not. These same people have been ruining the nation since 1994. Thousands of people have become refugees because of the resistance and 700 security personnel have been killed."
In retaliation, operatives of PIJ, a smaller Islamist terrorist faction actively fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip alongside Hamas, tracked Abed down and shot him in the leg, later sharing a video of him writhing in pain online.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad post video of Abed writhing in pain after being shot
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's secular Fatah movement, published a statement against the shooters in response that marks them for death, titled "They crossed the line." The statement calls on the shooters' parents to "surrender them" and urges the local PIJ branch to condemn their actions.
Wanted poster of PIJ operative who shot Palestinian security officer published by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades
Last month, two Palestinians were lynched and executed in the West Bank's Tulkarm refugee camp after being accused of collaborating with Israel.
One of them confessed in a series of video recordings about the details of the collaboration to having received 17,000 shekels ($4,600) and the second suspect received 10,000 ($2,700).
