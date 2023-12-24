Palestinian security official shot for calling Hamas 'Iranian proxy'

A Palestinian security officer was shot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives in the West Bank after posting a video of himself to social media in which he calls Hamas an "Iranian proxy."

A Palestinian security officer was shot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives in the West Bank after posting a video of himself to social media in which he calls Hamas an "Iranian proxy."

A Palestinian security officer was shot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives in the West Bank after posting a video of himself to social media in which he calls Hamas an "Iranian proxy."

In the video, Muhammad Bayan Abed, a member of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service from the village of Kafr Dan in the Jenin Governorate, says "A lot of people are starting to parrot slogans, like 'Why doesn't the Palestinian Authority enter the war?' What is the goal? They want to destroy the Palestinian Authority and will kill the people," he said.

In the video, Muhammad Bayan Abed, a member of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service from the village of Kafr Dan in the Jenin Governorate, says "A lot of people are starting to parrot slogans, like 'Why doesn't the Palestinian Authority enter the war?' What is the goal? They want to destroy the Palestinian Authority and will kill the people," he said.

In the video, Muhammad Bayan Abed, a member of the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service from the village of Kafr Dan in the Jenin Governorate, says "A lot of people are starting to parrot slogans, like 'Why doesn't the Palestinian Authority enter the war?' What is the goal? They want to destroy the Palestinian Authority and will kill the people," he said.