Search underway for occupants of migrant dingy that washes up on Israel's shore

Israeli police were conducting extensive searches along the coast of Israel after a rubber dinghy washed up near a Netanya beach on Sunday. It was empty of occupants but contained eight passports of foreign citizens from Turkey and Somalia, including children.

The fate of the people was unknown and there was concern that they may have drowned. Alternatively, the group may have abandoned the dinghy when it approached the shore.

The boat contained personal effects, food including energy bars and water, the police said adding that drones were launched to search for survivors, or bodies along Israel's coast and coast guard teams were also surveilling the waters.

