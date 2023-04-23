United Tel Aviv flight returns to NY after Israeli passenger fights with crew

An eyewitness, Sholomit, another Israeli on the flight said the passenger wanted to use the bathroom and since none was available he sat down in a seat assigned to crew members only. A flight attendant raised his voice at him and the passenger responded in kind.

