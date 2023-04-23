Iranians chant 'long live Israel' at sports match

In response to the presence of mullahs, Iranians chant pro-Israel slogans at futsal match in southwest Iran after reported visit of exiled crown prince in Israel

Emily Schrader|
Iranians chant "long live Israel" at Ramadan Cup
(Twitter)

Following the historic visit of Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to Israel, social media has been filled with Iranian-Israeli solidarity. On Friday, a video went viral on social media of Iranians in Bandar Genaveh (southwest Iran) at the Ramadan Cup for Futsal, chanting “Down with Palestine, long live Israel.”
2 View gallery
Iranians refuse to step on Israeli flag at universityIranians refuse to step on Israeli flag at university
Iranians refuse to step on Israeli flag at university
(Screenshot)
The chants came in response to the entrance of regime-affiliated mullah for Friday prayers.
Amongst Iranians, there is some degree of social resentment over their government funding of Palestinian terrorist organizations and other foreign terrorist proxies rather than funding projects within the country that would benefit the people of Iran who have suffered for years under sanctions due to the nuclear program of the regime.
2 View gallery
גילה גמליאל בהצהרה לתקשורת עם יורש העצר האיראני רזא פהלוויגילה גמליאל בהצהרה לתקשורת עם יורש העצר האיראני רזא פהלווי
Minister Gila Gamliel with Iranian exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi
(Photo: Barel Ephraim)
Additionally, the regime’s animosity towards Israel and public antisemitism including Holocaust denial, has been a staple of the regime since its inception over 44 years ago.
Previously, videos of Iranians refusing to step on the Israeli flag outside of universities have also gone viral on social media.
