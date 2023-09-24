Herzog calls for 'national responsibility' before Yom Kippur

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday, called on Israeli leaders to act responsibly and seek compromise after his failed efforts to end the crisis over the government's judicial legislation. "This is the time for soul-searching, for learning lessons and for revealing national responsibility," Herzog said in a letter.
The president also called on the public to leave Yom Kippur outside political and social disputes.
" We have learned from the accursed war about the danger that lies in allowing ourselves to become prisoners of paradigms, and also that we must not miss opportunities for cementing “Shalom Bayit”, our own internal peace. I turn to each and every one of you, my sisters and brothers, and plead: generations upon generations have built a wondrous country and society here. So many have sacrificed for this country, that which they loved most of all. Let's recognize the importance of our common lives here - as one people. Let's rise above the differences, reach out, make every effort to understand, respect, listen and accommodate," he said.
"Let's respect their dignity and recognize the wonderful virtues of our neighbors, our relatives, and all aspects of life here in Israel. We can reach agreements out of respect for the beliefs of others, for their way of life. Let us keep this day, which is a beautiful and moving day in the Jewish and Israeli calendar, above all controversy. We will not be ashamed to ask for forgiveness, and no less important - we will not be ashamed to forgive. Let's work together to eradicate hatred and evil from among us and spread a little more love for our fellow Israelis," the president wrote, concluding with the words "Let this be an hour of mercy. Gmar Chatima Tova to all the House of Israel."