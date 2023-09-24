Herzog calls for 'national responsibility' before Yom Kippur

" We have learned from the accursed war about the danger that lies in allowing ourselves to become prisoners of paradigms, and also that we must not miss opportunities for cementing “Shalom Bayit”, our own internal peace. I turn to each and every one of you, my sisters and brothers, and plead: generations upon generations have built a wondrous country and society here. So many have sacrificed for this country, that which they loved most of all. Let's recognize the importance of our common lives here - as one people. Let's rise above the differences, reach out, make every effort to understand, respect, listen and accommodate," he said.

