Hostages Nadav Popplewell, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger, Chaim Peri die in Hamas captivity

IDF says the men were murdered four months ago in Khan Younis while forces operated there and after forensic evidence was found, their deaths were confirmed

Matan Tzuri|
The IDF Spokesperson said on Monday that Nadav Popplewell, 51, Yoram Metzgr, 80, Amiram Cooper, 85 and Chiam Peri, 79, all died in Hamas captivity after they were abducted to Gaza on October 7.
4 View gallery
חיים פרי, יורם מצגר, עמירם קופר ונדב פופלוולחיים פרי, יורם מצגר, עמירם קופר ונדב פופלוול
Amiram cooper, Yoram Metzger, Chaim Peri and Nadav Popplewell
According to the military, the four were being held together and were killed in Khan Younis four months ago, while IDF forces operated in the area. "We estimate the four of them were killed together in the area of Khan Younis a number of months ago while being held by Hamas terrorists, at the time IDF forces were operating in Khan Younis," Hagari said.
"We are thoroughly examining the circumstances of their deaths and checking all possibilities. We will present soon the findings, first to their families, and then to the public," he said. "We will present them with transparency, as we have done until now."
4 View gallery
הטרור הפסיכולוגי של חמאס: פרסם סרטון של 3 חטופים - חיים פרי, יורם מצגר ועמירם קופרהטרור הפסיכולוגי של חמאס: פרסם סרטון של 3 חטופים - חיים פרי, יורם מצגר ועמירם קופר
Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper in a Hamas released video clip

The spokesperson said that the bodies of the four men were still being held by Hamas. He said their deaths were confirmed by a panel of experts after examining forensic evidence although the circumstances of their deaths remained unclear.
4 View gallery
חנה פריחנה פרי
Channah Peri released from Hamas captivity after being held hostage for 49 days
(Photo: Wolfson Hospital )
The forum of families of hostages said that their death must shake every Israeli and compel every leader to take count. "Haim, Yoram, Nadav and Amiram were taken alive with the other hostages," the families said. "They should have been returned to their country and families alive. The government must send its delegation to the negotiations tonight and return all of the hostages, those dead and those alive, home. They have been abandoned and sacrificed enough. Their murder in captivity is a mark of shame and a sad reflection of what the earlier delays in achieving an agreement have meant."
4 View gallery
נדב פופלוולנדב פופלוול
Nadav Popplewell on a Hamas released video clip
Earlier Kibbutz Nirim announced that they were informed of Popplewell's death. His mother, South African-born Channah Peri, was also abducted to Gaza on October 7 and was released in the first hostage deal after 49 days in captivity. His brother, Roi Popplewell, was killed on October 7.
Popplewell was seen in a video clip released by the terror group in May where he appeared to have had a black eye. It was unclear when the footage was filmed.
Chaim Peri turned 80 in captivity. He was the father of five and grandfather to 13 grandchildren. He was a peace activist who had lived in Nir Oz since 1962. During the massacre, he managed to save his wife Osnat who hid in the safe room when the terrorists came and abducted him.
Amiram Cooper turned 85 in captivity. He was an economist, a published poet, playwright and a composer. A father of three and a grandfather of nine. He was abducted from his home in Nir Oz with his wife Nurit who was the first to be released in October along with Yocheved Lifshitz.
Yoram Metzger was abducted with his wife Tamar from Nir Oz during the massacre. She was freed after being held captive for 53 days. His friends tell of a man of stories and humor, who founded the winery at his kibbutz. He was a father to three and a grandfather to seven.

