Iranian woman left paralyzed after police shooting over hijab

On July 22, Arezoo Badri, 31, a mother of two, was driving home in the northern city of Noor when police signaled her to pull over. According to the Guardian, her vehicle had appeared on an impoundment list. After the shooting, Badri fell into a coma and is now in intensive care.

Last year, as part of the enforcement of modesty laws requiring women in Iran to wear a hijab, authorities announced they would use surveillance cameras to identify women driving without head coverings, with the intention of confiscating their vehicles.

The human rights organization Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) estimated that Badri was recorded without a headscarf several days before the shooting, and her car's license plate was captured by the cameras. According to reports, when the police ordered Badri to pull over, she attempted to flee, prompting them to open fire.

