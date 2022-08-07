Israel, Islamic Jihad say Egypt-mediated truce to start at 11:30pm

Israeli officials and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad both confirm a ceasefire will come into effect at 11:30 pm on Sunday following indirect talks between the two warring sides mediated by Egypt.
The group ignored an earlier deadline of 8am agreed with Egyptian negotiators, instead firing dozens of rockets as far as Tel Aviv in a massive salvo.
The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander, Tayseer al-Jabari, on Friday, kickstarting an operation dubbed "Breaking Dawn," that Israel said was meant to prevent an imminent attack.
According to reports in Middle Eastern media outlets, the Islamist faction stood firm on its demands that two of its West Bank operatives be released from Israeli custody.
The PIJ wanted its commander Ayman al Saadi, who was arrested last week in West Bank, be freed and that Khalil Awawdeh, who is under administrative detention, be released as well.
According to some reports, the Egyptian negotiators said they would take up the cause and work towards the release of both men, clearing the way for a truce to come into effect later on Sunday.
"There is no discourse around ceasefire and the conflict continues," said the spokesman for Islamic Jihad when the 8pm truce was due to take effect.
"Israel will pay the price for its crimes," the statement continued. "The elimination of senior members of our military wing will not dissuade us from our goals. The conflict will continue until Israel is deterred and stops its crimes against the Palestinians."
The Al Jazeera network also reported that the Islamic Jihad said it would not agree to a ceasefire unless its demands are met.
An hour later, the Lebanese satellite television channel Al Mayadeen, affiliated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, said that "a ceasefire was agreed upon in Gaza."
Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the military to prepare for the fighting in Gaza to continue in case the terror group does not respect its end of the deal.
Earlier, Prime Minister Yair Lapid convened a meeting with Gantz and security chiefs to discuss the situation around the Gaza border.