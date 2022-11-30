Israeli security forces nab suspects in deadly Jerusalem bombings

Israeli security forces said Wednesday they apprehended a number of indicudusals, suspected of involvement in the deadly bombing attacks in Jerusalem last week.

Two Israelis, Aryeh Shchupak, 16, and Tadesa Tashuma, 50, were killed when two explosive devices placed at bus stops in the capital were detonated from afar. At least 25 others were wounded in the blasts.

The suspects, residents of east Jerusalem, were the first to be detained since the bombing shook the capital last Wednesday, while security forces conducted a massive manhunt after the perpetrators.

Searches relied on intelligence gathering and were mired by concern that more attacks were imminent as the terrorists attempted to flee.

After a deadly attack on a check point in Jerusalem last month, the gunman, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, was in the wind for 12 days before attempting another attack which led troops to him.

Surveillance camera footage was collected from dozens of areas in Jerusalem in an effort to detect the escape rout of the bombers.

A war room was established by the Shin Bet, dedicated specifically to the manhunt, with an expectation that as intelligence was being gathered, the terrorists might make a mistake which would facilitate their capture.

Israel's security forces believed the terrorists were not directly affiliated with any known organization, but were well familiar with the chosen locations. They awaited large crowds at the bus stops before detonating their bombs.