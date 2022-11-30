Israeli security forces nab suspects in deadly Jerusalem bombings

Residents of east Jerusalem were apprehended a week after two explosive devices were remotely detonated, killing two Israelis and wounding dozens; forces say manhunt after terrorists included intelligence gathering and CCTV footage

Haim Goldich|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Israeli security forces said Wednesday they apprehended a number of indicudusals, suspected of involvement in the deadly bombing attacks in Jerusalem last week.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Two Israelis, Aryeh Shchupak, 16, and Tadesa Tashuma, 50, were killed when two explosive devices placed at bus stops in the capital were detonated from afar. At least 25 others were wounded in the blasts.
    3 View gallery
    זירת הפיגוע בירושלים    זירת הפיגוע בירושלים
    Aftermath of an remotely detonated explosive device in Jerusalem
    (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
    The suspects, residents of east Jerusalem, were the first to be detained since the bombing shook the capital last Wednesday, while security forces conducted a massive manhunt after the perpetrators.
    Searches relied on intelligence gathering and were mired by concern that more attacks were imminent as the terrorists attempted to flee.
    3 View gallery
    Aryeh Shchupak, Tadesa Tashuma killed in Jerusalem blasts     Aryeh Shchupak, Tadesa Tashuma killed in Jerusalem blasts
    Aryeh Shchupak, Tadesa Tashuma killed in Jerusalem blasts
    After a deadly attack on a check point in Jerusalem last month, the gunman, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, was in the wind for 12 days before attempting another attack which led troops to him.
    Surveillance camera footage was collected from dozens of areas in Jerusalem in an effort to detect the escape rout of the bombers.
    A war room was established by the Shin Bet, dedicated specifically to the manhunt, with an expectation that as intelligence was being gathered, the terrorists might make a mistake which would facilitate their capture.
    3 View gallery
    זירת האירוע בירושלים    זירת האירוע בירושלים
    Jerusalem police troops on manhunt after terrorists who planted two bombs in Jerusalem
    (Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch)
    Israel's security forces believed the terrorists were not directly affiliated with any known organization, but were well familiar with the chosen locations. They awaited large crowds at the bus stops before detonating their bombs.
    The devices were small in size and most injuries were caused by their shrapnel, which included nails.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.