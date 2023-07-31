Former Rabin aide says Israel has gone mad after calls to release his assassin received with applause

"This country has been mad for a long time," Sheves told Ynet in an interview. "The problem is that the studio audience applauded this call while the host of the show said nothing.

"This is a group of people who, in my view, crossed all possible red lines," Sheves said. He was particularly disturbed by the reaction of the host, a fervent supporter of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose father had served with Sheves when they were both at the Defense Ministry with Rabin. "He must be turning in his grave to see how his son behaved," he said. "I cannot understand this."

The program in question hosted Yigal Amir's former attorney and a regular guest on the channel, Ari Shamai who said it was time to release Amir, Israel's first and thus far only political assassin, a call that was greeted with cheers from the studio audience.

Rabin was assassinated by a far-right extremist who opposed Israel's signing of the Oslo Accords which began a peace process with the Palestinians. Protests broke out led by politicians on the right, including Netanyahu, who famously attended a Jerusalem rally where Rabin was depicted in posters, wearing a Nazi uniform. Netanyahu was accused by many supporters of the government at the time, of incitement to violence before and after the murder and religious leaders of the settler movement were also accused of contributing to the violent opposition to the accords.

