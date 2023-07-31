Ben-Gvir intervenes to grant convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, a gun license

, who served 30 years in prison in the U.S., was refused a gun license by the police and the Jerusalem District Court, after failing to comply with their existing regulations. But after he appealed to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the decision was reversed.

, who served 30 years in prison in the U.S., was refused a gun license by the police and the Jerusalem District Court, after failing to comply with their existing regulations. But after he appealed to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the decision was reversed.

The Minister said Pollard had not been convicted of terrorism offenses or incitement and therefore posed no danger to Israel.

The Minister said Pollard had not been convicted of terrorism offenses or incitement and therefore posed no danger to Israel.

The Minister said Pollard had not been convicted of terrorism offenses or incitement and therefore posed no danger to Israel.

regulations that would make it easier for Israelis to obtain a license to hold firearms as part of his response to a surge in terror attacks and amid rising crime.

regulations that would make it easier for Israelis to obtain a license to hold firearms as part of his response to a surge in terror attacks and amid rising crime.

According to the new protocol, IDF combat soldiers discharged in the past five years, Israelis on active reserve duty, policemen and firemen would be exempt from review. Eligible applicants would only have to present approval of mental and physical capacity and show they have no criminal record.

According to the new protocol, IDF combat soldiers discharged in the past five years, Israelis on active reserve duty, policemen and firemen would be exempt from review. Eligible applicants would only have to present approval of mental and physical capacity and show they have no criminal record.

According to the new protocol, IDF combat soldiers discharged in the past five years, Israelis on active reserve duty, policemen and firemen would be exempt from review. Eligible applicants would only have to present approval of mental and physical capacity and show they have no criminal record.