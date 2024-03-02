Hostage negotiations to resume in Cairo, without Israeli delegation

Negotiations for a deal that would bring about the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, are to resume on Sunday in Cairo, Egyptian security sources said although a senior Israeli official said no Israel delegation is scheduled to attend.

The official said that until Hamas provides the names of the hostages who are still alive, Israel will remain absent from negotiations.

The central issue being discussed in mediations is how many hostages would be released from Gaza, and in turn how many Palestinians would be freed by Israel in exchange for each of them. "Until clear answers are given, a delegation would not be leaving to Cairo," the official said.

The Egyptian sources said earlier that an incident on Thursday amid a stampede of Gazan's on an aid truck in the north of the Strip, in which according to Hamas resulted in the death of more than 100 people, had not slowed down the talks, but instead pushed negotiators to hasten to preserve progress.

A Palestinian official familiar with mediation efforts did not immediately confirm the Cairo talks. "When it comes to ending the war and pulling out forces out of Gaza, gaps remain unbridged," the official said.

Speaking to reporters about a ceasefire as he left the White House on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said: "We're not there yet."

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki echoed the hope that a ceasefire would be agreed in time for Ramadan.

"We hope that we will be able to achieve a ceasefire before Ramadan, we hope to be able to achieve one today, yesterday, but we have failed," Maliki, who represents the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, said during a visit to Turkey.

Meanwhile thousand of Israelis have joined a march of the families of hostages to Jerusalem, which is expected to end with a rally in the capital later in the evening. The families have been calling on the government to make a deal and bring about the release of the captives, who they say are in mortal danger.

Among those marching, are some who had been released including Clara Marman and Gabriella Leimberg who were freed in the last hostage release deal in November after 51 days in captivity Fernando Marman and Louis Har who was rescued by the IDF last month after 129 days as a hostage.