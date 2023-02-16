Nasrallah threatens to punish Israel over U.S. policies

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel on Thursday in response to what he claimed was chaos spread by the United States.
In a speech commemorating slain Hezbollah leaders, Nasrallah condemned any “conspiracies" by the U.S. against Lebanon, saying his Iran-backed terror group would punish Israel.
“The Americans must know that if they push Lebanon to chaos and the Lebanese people suffer, we won’t stand idly by and watch the chaos. We will rather extend our hand to make you feel pain, even if that leads to the choice of war with your beloved Israel," Nasrallah said. “If you push Lebanon to chaos, you will lose in Lebanon, and you should expect chaos in the entire region.”
Nasrallah also said his militia might not allow Israel to continue producing gas from its fields should “procrastination” continue.
Addressing the political tensions in Israel over the government's legislative push to weaken the Supreme Court, Nasrallah quoted from President Isaac Herzog's speech on Sunday, calling for dialogue. “In Israel, they talk about the danger of a civil war, the leaders of the state are talking about the imminent explosion. For the first time, there are talks of immigration from Israel."
“This idiotic government can not only escalate the situation with the Palestinians but can also lead to a regional escalation, especially if anything should happen in Al-Aqsa. This is a matter that must be watched carefully and acted upon responsibly,” he said.