IDF names 3 fallen soldier in northern Gaza Strip battles

Since the beginning of the war, 765 IDF soldiers have been killed in battle. The incident occurred around 5 am when a Merkava Mark 4 tank was heavily damaged, likely by a powerful explosive device, and in the incident another soldier was injured.

The force had been operating against a renewed Hamas stronghold in a refugee camp at the city’s center, previously maneuvered by the 98th Division months ago. The 460th Brigade is one of three brigades operating in Jabaliya for roughly a month amid renewed Hamas activity in the northern Gaza Strip city.

