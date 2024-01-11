Watch: cops raid East Jerusalem home of Islamic State sympathizer over bomb plot

Israel Police released on Thursday footage from a raid on suspects in Jerusalem who allegedly plotted to carry out attacks against Israeli security forces inspired by Islamic State ideology.
During the raid, law enforcement recovered Islamic State propaganda materials and instructional manuals for constructing and operating explosive devices, as heard by one officer in the helmet camera recording.
The suspects, aged 13 and 23 and hailing from East Jerusalem’s Jabel Mukaber neighborhood, were arrested separately last month and are expected to be indicted soon. The prosecutor's statement alleged that they "planned to prepare explosives and other destructive devices targeting security forces, but their intentions were uncovered and thwarted by the police and Shin Bet before their plans could be realized."
The investigation uncovered that the two suspects are adherents of Islamic State ideology, having accessed a large amount of material from the group online, including Telegram. This included terror propaganda and execution videos from the group’s combat operations overseas.
"Influenced by the content they consumed, the duo planned terror attacks against police officers and Border Police forces. The police and Shin Bet investigators uncovered their intentions to prepare explosives aimed at security forces in East Jerusalem," the police said.