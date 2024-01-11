Watch: cops raid East Jerusalem home of Islamic State sympathizer over bomb plot

During the raid, law enforcement recovered Islamic State propaganda materials and instructional manuals for constructing and operating explosive devices, as heard by one officer in the helmet camera recording.

During the raid, law enforcement recovered Islamic State propaganda materials and instructional manuals for constructing and operating explosive devices, as heard by one officer in the helmet camera recording.

During the raid, law enforcement recovered Islamic State propaganda materials and instructional manuals for constructing and operating explosive devices, as heard by one officer in the helmet camera recording.