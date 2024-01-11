Israeli hostage families cry out over Gaza border hoping to reach loved ones

Dozens of families whose loved ones are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip gathered at the border with the Palestinian enclave and called for their release from Hamas captivity over loudspeakers.
During the event, marking one hundred days in captivity next Sunday, each family took turns at the microphone and called out, "We love you, we’re waiting for you, come back.”
The mother of Tal Shoham, who was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, said, "Dear Tal, we are doing everything we can to bring you back. Dad is traveling all over the world to find a way to bring you back. Hold on. We know you’re strong. Just a little longer, and we’ll be there."
The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said in a statement that it was important for the families to send a message to their loved ones, saying that the entire country supports and stands behind them.
"Hold on! We won't stop until you return home," the statement added. The forum explained that for almost a hundred days, 136 Israeli hostages have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza under life-threatening conditions, without food, water and medical treatment.
"While the Qatari [hostage deal] proposal is on the table, the families of the hostages will work harder and call on the people of Israel to join," they said.
The families that arrived at the Gaza border were equipped with "especially powerful" loudspeakers, hoping the hostages would be able to hear them "from the depths of Hamas’ tunnels."