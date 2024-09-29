Strike on Hodeidah port disrupts Houthi fuel supply, military says

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets bombed the city's power station and port, hitting infrastructure used for oil intake as well as an oil depot that had been spared in a

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets bombed the city's power station and port, hitting infrastructure used for oil intake as well as an oil depot that had been spared in a

The IDF said the attack has halted fuel supplies through the seaport and is expected to severely impact the Houthis' military capabilities. "This time we targeted the Houthis' bottleneck," the military said.

The IDF said the attack has halted fuel supplies through the seaport and is expected to severely impact the Houthis' military capabilities. "This time we targeted the Houthis' bottleneck," the military said.

The IDF said the attack has halted fuel supplies through the seaport and is expected to severely impact the Houthis' military capabilities. "This time we targeted the Houthis' bottleneck," the military said.