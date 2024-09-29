Strike on Hodeidah port disrupts Houthi fuel supply, military says

The IDF said Sunday that it launched airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah and nearby targets in Yemen after the rebel group repeatedly fired missiles at Israel.
Dozens of Israeli fighter jets bombed the city's power station and port, hitting infrastructure used for oil intake as well as an oil depot that had been spared in a previous Israeli strike in July in retaliation for a deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv.
The IDF said the attack has halted fuel supplies through the seaport and is expected to severely impact the Houthis' military capabilities. "This time we targeted the Houthis' bottleneck," the military said.
The IDF confirmed that Air Force jets, which flew 1,800 kilometers (1,120 miles) from Israel, refueled mid-flight during the operation.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was present at the Air Force command center during the strikes. "The military's ability to strike on seven fronts almost simultaneously speaks volumes about its strength," Gallant said. "We are targeting the tentacles of Iran that are spread across the region."
Gallant praised the IDF's long-range capabilities, saying, "These strikes send a clear message to those who seek to harm us: Israel will exact a heavy price, and we mean it. The cost of attacking Israel is seen on television screens around the world."