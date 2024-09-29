IDF strikes Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port

Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port and a power station in retaliation for recent missile attacks by Houthi forces, Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV reported on Sunday.
Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen reported that more than 10 airstrikes targeted the port, causing significant explosions that "shook the city."
The report indicated that Israeli airstrikes hit oil tanks at Ras Issa port and other facilities in Hodeidah. Yemeni sources added that "Israel destroyed what remained of the oil tanks at Hodeidah port." This follows recent missile launches by the Houthis against Israel, which have heightened tensions in the region.
The incident follows a recent spike in missile activity from Yemen, where just Saturday night, a surface-to-surface missile was fired toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens across several regions. The missile was successfully intercepted outside Israeli territory.
This latest missile was the second launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the past three days, adding to growing tensions.
Earlier this month, the Houthis fired a missile at Israel, partially intercepted near Ben Gurion Airport, raising concerns over Israeli deterrence.
Israel struck the Hodeidah port in July following a deadly drone strike in Tel Aviv—claimed by the Houthis. The drone attack at the time killed one person and injured 10 others.