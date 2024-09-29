IDF strikes Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port

Hodeidah port and power station reportedly 'with struck more than 10 airstrikes'; blasts come after several missile launches by Iranian-backed rebels toward Israel over past week; port attacked by Israel in July in response to deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
explosion
Houthis
Yemen
Hodeidah
Heavy plumes of smoke over Hodeidah port, Yemen

Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port and a power station in retaliation for recent missile attacks by Houthi forces, Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV reported on Sunday.
Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen reported that more than 10 airstrikes targeted the port, causing significant explosions that "shook the city."
1 View gallery
תקיפות בחודיידה, תימןתקיפות בחודיידה, תימן
Heavy plumes of smoke over Hodeidah port, Yemen
The report indicated that Israeli airstrikes hit oil tanks at Ras Issa port and other facilities in Hodeidah. Yemeni sources added that "Israel destroyed what remained of the oil tanks at Hodeidah port." This follows recent missile launches by the Houthis against Israel, which have heightened tensions in the region.
The incident follows a recent spike in missile activity from Yemen, where just Saturday night, a surface-to-surface missile was fired toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens across several regions. The missile was successfully intercepted outside Israeli territory.
This latest missile was the second launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the past three days, adding to growing tensions.
Earlier this month, the Houthis fired a missile at Israel, partially intercepted near Ben Gurion Airport, raising concerns over Israeli deterrence.
Israel struck the Hodeidah port in July following a deadly drone strike in Tel Aviv—claimed by the Houthis. The drone attack at the time killed one person and injured 10 others.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""