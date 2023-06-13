Watch: Unusual sandstorms – and extreme weather throughout Israel

It's the middle of June, when the summer season is just around the corner, but it rained again Tuesday from the Negev to the center of the country. The temperatures were normal for the season during the day, but from the late morning it rained accompanied by lightning and thunder in the Negev and the north of the Arava – and in the afternoon it spread to Gush Dan and Israel's center, including in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Rishon Lezion, and also to Jerusalem.
More stories:
In Eilat, about two weeks after a huge cloud covered the city , a sandstorm was recorded again. The storm was also recorded in Aqaba, in southwest Jordan, which lies on the coast of the Gulf of Eilat. Due to the weather, the movement of all ships and ships in the port of Aqaba was stopped, while there is a relatively large movement in the area of pilgrims from Egypt making their way to Mecca for the Hajj.
The Nature and Parks Authority stated that there is a fear of floods in the Judean Desert and the south of the country, and there is an absolute ban on entering the riverbeds on foot and by car. Ein Gedi Nature Reserve is closed to hikers, except for the short route in Nahal David. The ancient synagogue is open as usual.
Despite the fickle weather, at night it will stabilize and in the coming days the temperatures will remain unchanged, and no rain or showers are expected. On Saturday, a renewed warming is possible.
First published: 17:09, 06.13.23