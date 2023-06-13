Watch: Unusual sandstorms – and extreme weather throughout Israel

Weather gone wild: Israel's summer season is upon us, but there's rain in Jerusalem, a flood in Tel Aviv and a sandstorm in Eilat; In Aqaba the movement of ships was stopped

Ilana Kuriel, Meir Turgeman, Gilad Cohen, Gilad Carmeli and Danny Rupp|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us

Rain in the streets of Israel in the middle of June
(צילום: גלעד כהן, מרק גורדון, אביב לוי, פארק המצפה התת ימי באילת)

It's the middle of June, when the summer season is just around the corner, but it rained again Tuesday from the Negev to the center of the country. The temperatures were normal for the season during the day, but from the late morning it rained accompanied by lightning and thunder in the Negev and the north of the Arava – and in the afternoon it spread to Gush Dan and Israel's center, including in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Rishon Lezion, and also to Jerusalem.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
More stories:
In Eilat, about two weeks after a huge cloud covered the city , a sandstorm was recorded again. The storm was also recorded in Aqaba, in southwest Jordan, which lies on the coast of the Gulf of Eilat. Due to the weather, the movement of all ships and ships in the port of Aqaba was stopped, while there is a relatively large movement in the area of pilgrims from Egypt making their way to Mecca for the Hajj.
3 View gallery
גשם בתל אביבגשם בתל אביב
June rain in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Saar Haas)

3 View gallery
סופת חול באילתסופת חול באילת
Sandstorm in Eilat
(Photo: Yaron Mordechai Nature and Parks Authority)
The Nature and Parks Authority stated that there is a fear of floods in the Judean Desert and the south of the country, and there is an absolute ban on entering the riverbeds on foot and by car. Ein Gedi Nature Reserve is closed to hikers, except for the short route in Nahal David. The ancient synagogue is open as usual.
3 View gallery
גשם בראשון לציוןגשם בראשון לציון
Children head to school in the rain in Rishon Lezion
(Photo: Meir Turgeman)
Despite the fickle weather, at night it will stabilize and in the coming days the temperatures will remain unchanged, and no rain or showers are expected. On Saturday, a renewed warming is possible.
First published: 17:09, 06.13.23
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""