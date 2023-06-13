Watch: Unusual sandstorms – and extreme weather throughout Israel

It's the middle of June, when the summer season is just around the corner, but it rained again Tuesday from the Negev to the center of the country. The temperatures were normal for the season during the day, but from the late morning it rained accompanied by lightning and thunder in the Negev and the north of the Arava – and in the afternoon it spread to Gush Dan and Israel's center, including in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Rishon Lezion, and also to Jerusalem.