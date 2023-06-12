Aliyah minister commends outstanding IDF lone soldiers

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer hosted on Monday IDF soldiers who made Aliyah and received the Presidential Medal of Honor of Excellence on Israel’s 75th Independence Day .

The outstanding soldiers hosted in the ministry are "Olim Chadashim" who enlisted in the Israeli Defense Forces as lone soldiers and were previously recognized for their excellency and received a badge of honor for their contribution to the State of Israel in a festive ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

2 View gallery Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer presents Olah Chadashah soldier with certificate of appreciation ( Photo: Aliyah Ministry )

Minister Sofer, along with Lieutenant Colonel Oded Nahari - Commander of the Ceremonies and Events Unit in the IDF, presented the soldiers with a framed certificate of appreciation and a special gift as an expression of acknowledgment for their impactful military service and successful integration into the IDF and Israeli society.

"I was very excited to meet the outstanding soldiers and hear their stories," said Sofer. "Each soldier has a unique and moving story that led them to this point, and behind them are parents who support and encourage their Aliyah and meaningful service in the Israeli Defense Forces.

