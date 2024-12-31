Lebanon to chose its president two years after Aoun resignation

Lebanon will appoint a new president on January nine two years after the resignation of Michel Aoun and as no agreement could be reached on who should replace him. The Hezbollah insisted on naming the next president, leading the country to a political stalemate.

But after the Shiite political party and the terror group that is its military wing, suffered crushing blows in the war against Israel, the path to electing a replacement to Aoun, may be clear.

According to Lebanese law, the president must be a member of the Maronite Christian community while the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim and the speaker of parliament from the Shiite sector.

A power sharing agreement was devised to ensure Lebanon's 18 recognized religious groups can coexist. Its 128 Parliamentary seats are divided equally between Muslims and Christians and a president must be supported by a two-thirds majority.

Aoun who has been out of office since October 2022 said in an interview last week that there was still no agreement and none of the candidates have the majority support.

Among the prominent names under consideration is Joseph Aoun, who is currently the chief of the Lebanese military. He is responsible for deploying his forces along the border with Israel, under the cease-fire agreement signed in October. He is considered close to the West and therefore rejected by Hezbollah.

Suleiman Frangieh who heads the Marda Party, formerly one of Lebanon's armed militias, is the favored candidate for the Shi'ite group and is also supported by Hezbollah's ally from the Amal Party, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. But after Hezbollah's losses, his chances have reduced.

3 View gallery Aftermath of the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah ( Photo: Ibrahim Amro / AFP )

According to a member of parliament for Hezbollah, if Frangieh pulls out of the race, other names may be considered.

Samir Jaja led the Christian militias during Lebanon's years-long civil war. He is opposed to Hezbollah and has been considered a valid candidate fro president before. He has also been outspoken in his criticizm of Iran and its involvement in Lebanon and blamed Iran for the war against Israel. After the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, Jaja called on Hezbollah to disarm and deliver its weapons to Lebanon's army. "The game is over," he said of the terror group.

Another recurring candidate is George Huri, a former senior military officer who also served as Lebanon's ambassador to the Vatican. According to reports, he would be acceptable to Berri but is opposed by others.