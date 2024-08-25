IDF foils Hezbollah attack on strategic Israeli sites, hundreds of rockets fired in retaliation

IDF destroys thousands of rocket launching platforms in southern Lebanon as part of its preemptive strike against Hezbollah ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





According to one official, Hezbollah intended to launch thousands of projectiles at hundreds of military and strategic targets. Instead, the terrorist organization fired drones and approximately 320 rockets at northern Israeli communities, including Acre, Ma'alot and Safed.

A New York Times report confirmed that the IDF's preemptive strike shortly before 5:00 a.m. destroyed launchers aimed at central Israel. The IDF said that many of the launchers were targeting northern Israel, resulting in Hezbollah's barrage beginning at 5:30 a.m., though on a reduced scale.

"The IDF neutralized thousands of launchers aimed at northern Israel in a coordinated strike involving around 100 Air Force jets," the IDF announced, noting that 40 launch sites were targeted. Hezbollah is currently reassessing its situation after the IDF's attack.

3 View gallery Hezbollah drones over northern Israel ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

3 View gallery Intercepted ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

3 View gallery ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant directed the preemptive strike from the IDF's command center in Tel Aviv, with the Security Cabinet convening later in the morning. "We identified Hezbollah's preparations to attack Israel in the early hours and ordered the IDF to act preemptively to eliminate the threat," Netanyahu said.

Hezbollah rocket strikes home in Acre, northern Israel ( Video: Yair Kraus )





Despite the preemptive strike, Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets at northern Israel, causing damage in several communities. In Acre, buildings, homes and a kindergarten were hit, and a woman was lightly injured by shrapnel.

Hezbollah described the rocket fire as just the "first phase" of its response to the killing of its military chief Fuad Shukr . As a precaution, Defense Minister Gallant declared a "special situation" nationwide, imposing restrictions from Tel Aviv northward.