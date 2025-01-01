Two Israeli nationals injured in New Orleans attack, Foreign Ministry confirms

The Foreign Ministry confirmed Wednesday that two Israeli nationals were injured in the ramming and shooting attack in New Orleans ’ French Quarter on New Year’s Eve. One is in serious condition, and the other sustained moderate injuries, though neither are in life-threatening danger.

The ministry said that it is in contact with hospitals and the victims’ families through the Consulate General in Houston, which has dispatched a representative to New Orleans to assist.

Police open fire at attack scene in New Orleans

The FBI announced that it is investigating the attack, which killed 10 people and injured about 35 others, as an act of terrorism.

The official statement, which confirmed the attacker had been killed, came after conflicting earlier comments from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who declared the attack a terror incident, and senior FBI official Althea Duncan, who initially said it was not terrorism.

The attack began around 3:15 a.m. local time (11:15 a.m. Israel time) on Bourbon Street, a historic road in the heart of New Orleans’ iconic French Quarter, known for its vibrant nightlife and global reputation as a New Year’s Eve celebration hotspot.

According to officials, most of the victims were local residents, not tourists. Many had gathered to ring in 2025 when the attacker drove through the area, armed with an assault rifle, wearing a helmet and body armor.

Authorities said the suspect fired at victims during the ramming attack and later exited the vehicle, engaging in a gunfight with police. Two officers were injured before the suspect was fatally shot. The attacker’s identity and motives remain unclear.

Fox News reported that the attacker arrived in the United States two days earlier via the Texas-Mexico border. According to CBS News, investigators are examining whether the suspect had ties to foreign terror organizations or was inspired by them.

New Orleans Police chief Anne Kirkpatrick described the suspect as "determined" and said his goal was to "kill as many people as possible." CBS News reported that investigators recovered a long rifle at the scene.

Mayor Cantrell was quick to call the incident an act of terrorism, while FBI official Duncan initially dismissed it as such, sparking confusion. Analysts explained that the discrepancy likely stemmed from differing definitions of terrorism: while the mayor may have referred to the broad psychological impact of the attack, the FBI adheres to its stricter definition of terrorism as an act of violence committed to advance ideological, political or religious goals, often inspired by foreign terror groups.

Later in the day, the FBI clarified that the incident was being investigated as a potential act of terrorism. Law enforcement officials also reported ongoing efforts to neutralize and safely detonate improvised explosive devices found at the scene hours after the attack.

Texas license plate and rental apartment set ablaze

Few details are currently known about the attacker. According to reports, the vehicle used in the ramming bore Texas license plates. On the rear of the truck, authorities found a stick or pipe holding a piece of fabric, possibly resembling a flag, which is being examined for potential messages.

A security source told The Guardian that the suspect recently stayed in a short-term rental apartment about two miles from the attack site. That apartment caught fire early in the morning, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents amid suspicions it contained explosive devices.

Police said that 300 officers had been deployed to secure the New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans, which likely enabled the quick response. Police chief Kirkpatrick said the attacker bypassed barricades to target pedestrians, using a white pickup truck. Authorities declared the incident a mass casualty event and urged residents to avoid the area.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the attack as "a horrific act of violence." The White House said outgoing President Joe Biden is being updated and that he called New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to offer "full federal support."

Graphic footage from the scene circulated online, showing injured victims lying on the road. One witness wrote on X that they saw a vehicle accelerating through the crowd, "knocking people down." Another woman told local TV station WLWT that she fled the ramming and was saved "by the grace of God." She added that several police officers fired at the vehicle before the attacker exited, attempting to stop him.