At least 10 dead and 30 injured in ramming, shooting attack in New Orleans

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured after an SUV drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street in the heart of the French Quarter on Wednesday, according to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness agency.
In a news conference just a couple hours after the incident, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called it a "terror attack." New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick called it "deliberate" and that the attacker was "hellbent on creating carnage." The SUV drove around police barricades in order to perpetrate the attack.
The FBI is taking over the investigation, according to Kirkpatrick. The FBI agent in charge of the investigation said at the news conference that an IED also was found at the scene and officers were investigating whether it was a viable device.
According to eyewitnesses, a vehicle hit a group of people celebrating the New Year at high speed, after which the driver shot at police, injuring two; Police officers on the scene returned fire.
Authorities declared a mass casualty incident and urged residents to avoid the area. Five hospitals received injured victims, CNN reported.
Grisly videos of the injured and bodies were released from the scene, and one eyewitness wrote on the social network X that he had spotted an SUV speeding past the crowd and "knocking people down." Another passerby told local television channel WLWT that when the stampede began, she fled, and was only saved "by the grace of God." She said that several police officers opened fire on the vehicle before the driver even got out, trying to make it stop.
The rampage and shooting reportedly took place on Bourbon Street, a historic street in the heart of New Orleans' famous French Quarter. The street is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a variety of bars and clubs, and New Orleans welcomed crowds of revelers for New Year's celebrations.
The attack comes hours before New Orleans is set to host college football's Sugar Bowl.