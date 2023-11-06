Netanyahu supports release of October 7 footage; IDF seeks consent of victims’ families

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the IDF Spokesperson’s release of footage documenting the October 7 atrocities to both domestic and international audiences, believing that this will assist Israel in its global public relations campaign.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

After a month of war, Israel is working to shape public opinion around the world but is currently facing challenges in the digital sphere.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP )

The raw 47-minute-long footage compiles authentic footage from the Hamas massacre, containing graphic material such as the documentation of multiple murders and assaults, which may be disturbing for viewers.

So far, the footage has been screened primarily to politicians, diplomats and journalists both in Israel and around the world. One reason it has not yet been distributed to the general public is opposition from some of the families of the victims featured in it. Additionally, there are those who believe that, once the footage is widely disseminated, it will quickly lose its effectiveness.

The IDF is engaged in advanced discussions about public screening of the footage. The IDF is positively considering releasing parts of the footage to the general public, in coordination with and with the consent of the families involved, and subject to the approval of the political echelon.

Over the weekend, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan hosted a special screening of the documentation for senior ambassadors and diplomats. The Foreign Ministry and the IDF are gradually showing the atrocities at all the major embassies around the world. Before the screening, they have the viewers sign a document prohibiting them from distributing the footage and take away their phones.

2 View gallery Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan

Last week, a screening of the footage was held for 56 members of the Knesset. Many of them could not endure watching until the end and left the hall shocked and in tears.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said before the screening that he decided to show the footage after much deliberation. He stated that it's necessary to understand who Israel is dealing with, to see the evil, to recognize the justification for the war against Hamas, and to be precise with the facts.

The Knesset members who came to the screening were asked to leave their phones outside the hall. Many complied with the Knesset physician's recommendation and took a sedative before viewing the footage.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the footage will be screened for Hollywood executives at an event to be hosted by director Guy Nattiv. "Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this happen," sources close to the Israeli actress said.