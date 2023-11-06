US tells Iran and Hezbollah will intervene if they attack Israel after Pentagon sends nuclear sub to area

The IDF told reporters on Monday morning that overnight IDF ground troops took control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip which contains observation posts, training areas for Hamas operatives and underground terror tunnels. During the operation, several Hamas terrorists were killed.

Over the last day, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and more. In addition, IDF naval soldiers struck command centers, anti-tank launch posts and additional observation posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization. As part of the activities to target Hamas terrorists, based on ISA and IDF intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck and killed additional Hamas terrorists, including Jamal Mussa who was responsible for the special security operations in the Hamas terrorist organization. In 1993, Jamal Mussa carried out a shooting attack on IDF soldiers who were patroling the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, IDF soldiers killed Hamas battalion commanders in battles on the ground.





5 View gallery IDF forces taking over a Hamas outpost ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

A Border Guard soldier is in critical condition and a second is slightly injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City near the Shalem police station. The terrorist was shot by the injured soldiers. Security forces are combing the area for more terrorists.

Officials in the Biden administration said that the US sent messages to Iran and Hezbollah through its partners in the region, including Turkey, that it was prepared to intervene if they attacked Israel, the New York Times reported on Monday morning.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned against attacks on U.S. forces and civilian targets in the region. "The attacks, the threats coming from militia that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable, Blinken told reporters at the Baghdad airport late on Sunday night as he was leaving Iraq, according to the Times. "We are not looking for conflict with Iran – we made that very clear – but we will do what's necessary to protect our personnel, be they military or civilian."

5 View gallery Blinken, in bulletproof vest, in a helicopter in Iraq ( Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP )

Blinken's remarks came hours before the Lebanese al-Mayadeen network, which is close to Hezbollah, reported that the American bases at Tanaf in Syria and Ain al-Assad and Irbil in Iraq were attacked by drones.

After no rocket fire overnight, rockets were fired from Gaza at the border communities at about 7:30 a.m.

The Israel Defense Forces announce early on Monday morning the death of another soldier in Gaza. Sgt. Shahar Cohen Mivtach, 22, from Karmiel, of the Armored Corps, was killed the previous day in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

5 View gallery Sgt. Shahar Cohen Mivtach, 22, from Karmiel, ws killed in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

The Pentagon announced, in a message meant to serve as a deterrent to Iran and its allies, that one of its nuclear submarines arrived Sunday in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which covers the Middle East. The newly arrived Ohio-class submarine is the largest in the U.S. Navy, equipped with ballistic missiles and serves as a key part of the United States' nuclear deterrent force.

King Abdullah II of Jordan posted on the X social media platform overnight Monday that the Kingdom's Air Force dropped urgent medical aid to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza at midnight.

Humanitarian organizations lost contact with aid workers in the Gaza Strip, after communication was cut off for the third time since the beginning of the war, CNN reported overnight. The Palestinian telecommunications company Feltel announced that there was a "total disruption" to its telephone and Internet services, and said that the disruption was due to the fact that "the main routes that were connected in the past were cut off again on the Israeli side." The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that he was "very concerned" by the report, and that "all communication channels must be restored immediately."

5 View gallery IDF rockets fall on Gaza ( Photo: Aris MESSINIS / AFP )

The report of the cutoff in communications came ahead of an IDF announcement that it was carrying out a "significant operation" in Gaza late on Sunday. IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari told reporters late on Sunday night that Israeli forces led by the Golani Brigade completed the encirclement of Gaza City and reached the city's coastline. Hagari called it a "very significant step" in increasing the pressure on Hamas. In doing so, he noted, the "splitting" of the Gaza Strip was complete. "Today there is a northern Gaza and a southern Gaza," he said - and added that Hamas "understands the implications" of the move.

Five more UN workers were killed in Gaza during the last 48 hours, CNN reported overnight. According to a report published Sunday, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) learned that two staff members were also killed on October 24. According to the report, 79 UNRA workers have been killed since the beginning of the war.

5 View gallery UN refugee camp in Khan Younis ( Photo: AP Photo/Ashraf Amra )

Last week, the head of UNRWA, Philip Lazzarini, said that this is the highest number of UN aid workers killed in conflict anywhere in the world in such a short period of time. The agency emphasized in the report that its employees "continue to work tirelessly to provide humanitarian aid, despite the losses they are experiencing."

CIA Director Bill Burns arrived in Israel on Sunday and met with his counterpart, Mossad chief David Barnea.

Burns, who is visiting as part of a tour that includes several Middle Eastern nations such as Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is scheduled to meet on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is also likely to convene with the war Cabinet.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Iraq on Sunday, as he tours the Middle East attempting to tamp down tensions amid the Israel-Hamas war.

After an earlier visit to the West Bank, Blinken landed in Baghdad on Sunday evening for his first visit to the country as the U.S. top diplomat and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.