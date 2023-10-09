Mourners made to seek shelter in Jerusalem funeral of lone soldier

Cpl. Nathaniel Young, 20, was laid to rest on Monday at the military section of Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, after he was killed along the Gaza border on Saturday, in the war against Hamas. But rockets fired from the Strip, sent the crowd of mourners to seek shelter.

Jerusalem and its surrounding areas including Gus Etzion settlements on the West Bank and the ultra-Orthodox city of Beitar Ilit were hit by the heavy barrage that wounded at least seven people including a 60-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child in critical condition. The Palestinian city of Bethlehem also came under fire.

Mourners seek shelter as rockets target Jerusalem during funeral of Cpl. Nathaniel Young

3 View gallery Cpl. Nathaniel Young

Young was a lone soldier from the UK who came to serve in the IDF and had joined the Golani Brigade. "Our little brother Nathaniel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday." His London-based family wrote. He had been living in residents provided for lone soldiers in Ra'anana, north of Tel Aviv.

They described him as full of life and the life of the party, a music lover who was always willing to help anyone in need. "He was so happy and thriving in Israel. He loved the country," they said.

3 View gallery Mourners seek shelter from rockets during the Jerusalem funeral of lone soldier ( Photo: Roni Green Shaulov )