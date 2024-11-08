Israel calls on citizens in Amsterdam to return home

Israel's national security council on Friday, called on Israelis visiting Amsterdam to return to Israel as soon as possible. They were told first to shelter in place in their hotels if and they leave, to avoid wearing any Jewish or Israeli markings.
The warning came after dozens of men some masked or carrying Palestinian flags, attacked Israeli soccer fans in the city after a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local Ajax team, in Europe's premier league games. At least 10 Israelis were hurt and two remained out of contact, the Foreign Ministry said.
"Running away to the hotel, bringing the wounded in with you, hearing about people who can't find them, hearing crazy explosions from all sides. Fuck football, just let everyone return safely from here," one man posted on social media.
Eye witnesses said the attacks included car-ramming, stabbing and beatings in several locations around the city including attempts to break into hotels where Israeli fans were staying.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed flights to evacuate Israelis to be sent to Amsterdam on Friday.
In its statement the National Security Council said Israelis who are threatened or attacked must alert the Israeli mission at +31646312161 or call the Foreign Ministry's situation room at 025303155.
According to accounts from some Israelis who were attacked, Dutch police was deployed in small numbers and unable to respond to what seemed to be a coordinated attack by groups hunting down Israelis.
"I finished a four-month reserve in Gaza, and what I experienced here is no less scary. There is a war out here. They ran over me and pulled a knife on me. I am slightly injured, but I am not ready to receive treatment here, only in Israel," one said. "They are everywhere. No police, complete chaos. Everything was pre-planned. The police here abandoned us. Every fourth person walking the street is a Muslim who has come to attack Jews. Me and several hundred other fans are surrounded in the hotel, the police don't allow us to leave. They just want to fly home," he said.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the violence should be a warning sign to all of Europe from radical Islam's violence. "Those who ignore Islamic terrorism in the Middle East will encounter it at home, in Europe and the West. Today the victims are Israelis, tomorrow it will be you, the Europeans," he said.
