Israel calls on citizens in Amsterdam to return home

Israel's national security council on Friday, called on Israelis visiting Amsterdam to return to Israel as soon as possible. They were told first to shelter in place in their hotels if and they leave, to avoid wearing any Jewish or Israeli markings.

"Running away to the hotel, bringing the wounded in with you, hearing about people who can't find them, hearing crazy explosions from all sides. Fuck football, just let everyone return safely from here," one man posted on social media.

