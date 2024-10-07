Massive prison raids uncover terror plot to riot on October 7 anniversary

Israel Prison Service special forces raided cells housing convicted terrorists and security detainees on Monday, including members of Hamas' elite Nukhba forces, which were at the center of the October 7 massacre last year.

The operation followed intelligence reports of planned riots across multiple facilities to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks.

