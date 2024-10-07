Massive prison raids uncover terror plot to riot on October 7 anniversary

Prison Service special forces carry out coordinated raids on prisons nationwide, targeting inmates, including Nukhba terrorists involved in October 7 massacre, uncovering makeshift weapons and foil plot to use hidden electrical wires to strangle guards

Liran Tamari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
October 7
Prison guard
Nukhba
Terrorism
Prison
Prison Authority special forces raid cells holding terrorists
(Video: Liran Tamari)

Israel Prison Service special forces raided cells housing convicted terrorists and security detainees on Monday, including members of Hamas' elite Nukhba forces, which were at the center of the October 7 massacre last year.
The operation followed intelligence reports of planned riots across multiple facilities to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks.
3 View gallery
פעילות היחידות המיוחדות של שב"ס בכלא עופרפעילות היחידות המיוחדות של שב"ס בכלא עופר
Tied prisoners lying on the ground as security forces search cells following intelligence of planned riots
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
The pre-dawn raid saw officers using stun grenades and entering cells from all directions. After relocating the prisoners, security forces conducted searches and uncovered makeshift knives and other materials. Intelligence indicated that some inmates intended to use hidden electrical wires to attack guards, which was confirmed by the condition of electric sockets found in some cells.
3 View gallery
פעילות היחידות המיוחדות של שב"ס בכלא עופרפעילות היחידות המיוחדות של שב"ס בכלא עופר
Prison Authority forces raid cells holding terrorists
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
3 View gallery
פעילות היחידות המיוחדות של שב"ס בכלא עופרפעילות היחידות המיוחדות של שב"ס בכלא עופר
Prison Authority forces raid cells holding terrorists
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
Prison Service Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakovi said the authority had prepared for any potential unrest and emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorist activity.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Ofer Prison near Jerusalem to observe the operation.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""