Warning: Iranians bait Israeli civilians abroad, to kidnap them

The National Security Council warned Israelis on Tuesday that hostile actors were pretending to be various organizations, and luring Israelis to travel to foreign countries where they would be harmed or abducted.

Following an Iranian attempt to lure an Israeli businessman to the United Arab Emirates, the National Security Council has released a warning to the public that Tehran was increasing its efforts to harm to Israeli citizens abroad .

2 View gallery Iranian actors attempt to lure Israelis abroad

Intelligence sources in the National Security Council discovered that Iranian officials contacted an Israeli businessman on Telegram, posing as the Persian department of the Saudi television network Al-Arabiya, to lure him to meet with them in Dubai. In addition, it was discovered that the same officials sent Israeli links and malicious files to gain access to his phone, without his knowledge.

The businessman reported the suspicious incident to the National Security Council, and the organization conducted an investigation that revealed that terrorist elements were behind the attempt. The National Security Council noted that "this is another manifestation of the continuing threat of Iranian terrorism against Israelis in Israel and around the world."

"The incident highlights the potential risk in contacting unknown entities that make unusual offers online. Particularly when the request is accompanied by requests for personal details, information about movements abroad and/or sending files, including sending links and emails." the National Security Council said.

2 View gallery Iran works to harm Israelis in all fronts ( Photo: AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR )

The council explained that to prevent and reduce the risks, "the Israeli public must maintain privacy on social networks and avoid sharing details such as phone numbers, real-time location and future plans." The organization also noted that providing these details will help terrorist elements gather important information about the potential targets, improve the nature of the offer, and ensure the success of their mission to harm Israelis.

The National Security Council asked the public to report any suspicious behavior by unknown parties from abroad, especially when traveling outside the country. If any concern arises that you have been exposed to a threat from terrorist elements, it is recommended to inform the local security services of the country in which you are staying, and then the National Security Council's travel warning center.