NY mayor faces protest over Israel visit

New York mayor Eric Adams only spent three days in Israel last week, a short but highly publicized trip that included a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Yair Lapid, and a few visits to the Wailing Wall and other sites in Jerusalem. But now, when he's back in his own city, Adams is being attacked by a local pro-Palestinian organization that claims Adams now has "blood on his hands".

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

In a social media campaign launched this week by the American Pro-Palestinian organization Within Our Lifetime, it was pointed out that the mayor's trip was sponsored by the UJA Federation (United Jewish Appeal) of New York. By accepting the invitation to travel to Israel, the Adams is called out for participating in the "Israel normalization propaganda" and supporting the operation of the Palestinians. "You cannot be a friend of the Palestinian people if you are a friend to Zionism", it said in the campaign that included photos of activists holding signs "Eric Adams has Blood on His Hands".

2 View gallery New York Mayor Eric Adams during his visit to Jerusalem ( Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office )

"The only response that Adams deserves upon his return is criticism, confrontation and condemnation", the WOL statement says, "Anyone who claims to stand with Palestine must not turn their back on our struggle for a few crumbs from the mayor. Normalization with the zionist entity and all zionists has always been, and will always be, a red line in our movement. You cannot be a friend of the Palestinian people if you are a friend to Zionism".

2 View gallery Eric Adams at Yad Vashem ( Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office )