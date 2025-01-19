Names of first 3 hostages set to be released received in Israel, families being informed

The names of the first three female hostages set to be released were transferred to Israel more than half a day after they were expected , according to the prime minster's office, which announced that the cease-fire would go into effect at 11:15 a.m. They are expected to be released no earlier than 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The brother of hostage Romi Gonen said after the list was transferred that she is on the list of hostages set to be released on Sunday.

The IDF completed the construction of three compounds to receive hostages near the border, at Kerem Shalom, Re'im and Zikim. The IDF believes that it would be about two hours between the arrival of hostages into IDF hands, an initial medical examination and until they arrive at hospitals. Representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the IDF are already positioned at those locations.

2 View gallery The first 33 hostages slated for release





2 View gallery Israeli Air Force airstikes continued in central Gaz a up until the announcement of the cease-fire ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )

Immediately after the kidnapped women are released and handed over to Israel, through the mediation of the Red Cross, the first 90 terrorists will be released from prisons in Israel and transferred to Palestinian territories in the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

As of the cease-fire coming into effect the deployment of IDF divisions will be along new lines of defense in the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors. The IDF said it was on high alert and prepared to respond to any violations of the agreement by Hamas.

The IDF is also on high alert in the West Bank to prepare for the release of Palestinian prisoners. Although there are no new instructions issued to the public from the Homefront command, the military said it was prepared for Hamas to launch rocket fire at Israeli communities during the hours leading up to the cease-fire, and aerial defenses have been deployed to respond.

תIsraeli Air Force air strikes in the central Gaza Strip





The IDF carried out strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza as overnight and in the early hours of Sunday. The military also published maps showing civilians in Gaza where troops would be deployed in the coming weeks, to ensure their safety. In the post the Arabic Language spokesperson warned Gazans not to attempt to return to areas in the northern parts of the Strip.

Up until the cease-fire was set to go into effect on Sunday morning, the Israeli Air Force, under the direction of the IDF and the Shin Bet, continued carrying out airstrikes. No ground return to areas from which the IDF withdrew overnight in the northern Gaza Strip, however, and there were no ground offensive operations from the Netzarim or Philadelphi corridors.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian television channel Al-Qahera Al-Ekhbariya reported that "95 aid trucks entered the Kerem Shalom crossing."

The IDF said Sunday morning that its forces extracted the remains of IDF soldier Oron Shaul from Gaza where they were being held by Hamas since the 2014 war. According to the military, special forces located his body and were able to extract it from the Strip. The remains of Hadar Goldin, also killed in the 2014 war, have been held by Hamas and remain in Gaza. Both soldiers were considered fallen and their whereabouts unknown.