Cease-fire delayed after Hamas fails to deliver names of hostages to be freed in afternoon

The cease-fire marking the start of the hostage release deal was to come into effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m. but delayed because of the failure of Hamas to deliver the names of hostages to be released. The first three hostages are expected to be freed in the afternoon, no earlier that 4 p.m. local time.
In a message to the families of hostages the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the government was in communication with the mediators to ensure the compliance with the deal. "The Prime Minister instructed the IDF not to begin the cease-fire until the names of the hostages are delivered."
The IDF spokesperson said in a statement that the military operations were continuing in the Strip until Hamas meets its obligations to deliver the names of the hostages to be freed.
The IDF said it had completed preparations to receive the hostages in three compounds along the border: At Kerem Shalom in the south, Netzarim in the center and Zikim in the north.
The military said it was on high alert and prepared to respond to any violations of the agreement by Hamas.
The IDF said Sunday morning that its forces extracted the remains of IDF soldier Oron Shaul from Gaza where they were being held by Hamas since the 2014 war. According to the military, special forces located his body and was able to extract it from the Strip. The remains of Hadar Goldin, also killed in the 2014 war, have been held by Hamas and remains in Gaza. Both soldiers were considered fallen and their whereabouts unknown.