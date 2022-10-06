Netanyahu released from hospital after overnight stay

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Thursday, after being kept overnight for observation, the Shaare Zedek Medical Center said in a statement.

The 72-year old Netanyahu was hospitalized after feeling ill during Yom Kippur services in a Jerusalem synagogue.

"After undergoing medical tests, he was found in good health and returned to his full schedule," his office said. The Likud leader "is already on his morning walk," the office said.

Netanyahu thanked hospital chief Professor Ofer Marin, the medical team and Dr. Amir Orlev the hospital's chief of cardiology.

During his fast on the Day of Atonement, Netanyahu collapsed. He underwent medical tests including a CT scan and was kept for observation in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The hospital said on Wednesday, that the opposition leader who was feeling unwell arrived independently to hospital.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid posted his wishes for Netanyahu's good health on his Twitter feed.

Netanyahu is in the midst of a contentious election campaign, the 5th in three years, hoping to regain power after he was ousted as prime minister in 2021.

Just three weeks ahead of the November 1 ballot, polls show he may again fall short of the 61 seat Knesset support he will need to form a coalition government.

He is also on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a Jerusalem court, charges he denies.



