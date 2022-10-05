Netanyahu hospitalized after falling ill during Yom Kippur service

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu fell ill during Yom Kippur services in a Jerusalem synagogue, he was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

"Former Prime Minister Netanyahu felt unwell while praying at synagogue. He underwent a series of tests on site that came out normal and he now feels well," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. "He will undergo further examination to remove any doubt," it added.

The 72 year old former prime minister was in the midst of a contentious election campaign to regain power he had lost in the 2021 ballot after a 12 year run as Israel's leader.

He is on trial for bribery fraud and breach of trust in the Jerusalem District court, charges he denies and claims were trumped up the a judicial system out to get him.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent his wishes for a speedy recovery Netanyahu. In a Twitter post Lapid said he wished the opposition leader "good health."

The two politicians who are both hoping to form the next government after the November 1 elections, recently feuded over social media on the pending agreement to end the maritime border dispute with Lebanon.

As Lapid said the U.S. mediated negotiations were nearing an agreed conclusion, which he described as aligned with Israel's national security interests .

Netanyahu accused Lapid of surrendering to Hezbollah and endangering Israel's security and economic interests.