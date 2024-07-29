Trump: Bibi says Jews vote for Dems out of habit

Republican presidential candidate meets Jewish fundraisers in New Jersey; claimes 'the Democrats hate Israel' after slamming Kamala Harris for insulting comments post Netanyahu meeting

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told Jewish donors at an event in New Jersey on Sunday that he asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week during their meeting why Jews still vote for Democrats. According to Trump, Netanyahu replied, "It's a habit." Trump also told supporters that "The Democrats hate Israel."
Trump attacked Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris last week claiming her meeting with Netanyahu was "terrible and insulting."
2 View gallery
בנימין ושרה נתניהו נפגשים עם דונלד טראמפ ותמונתו של אריאל ביבסבנימין ושרה נתניהו נפגשים עם דונלד טראמפ ותמונתו של אריאל ביבס
Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their meeting
(Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)
According to Trump, "Her ineptness will greatly prolong the war [in Gaza] and delay the hostage release." Trump also mentioned the fact Harris avoided presiding over the Senate during Netanyahu's speech in Congress and added, "The same people that embarrassed us in Afghanistan with their gross incompetence, are the ones who are telling Israel not to fight any longer with Hamas.
“Forget October 7th, they say! Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined,” he wrote.
Harris said in a statement following her meeting with Netanyahu that the two had a "frank and constructive meeting" and reiterated her "unwavering commitment" to Israel's security. Harris added, "The difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot be ignored."
2 View gallery
ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ עצרת מינסוטהארה"ב דונלד טראמפ עצרת מינסוטה
Donald Trump
(Photo: Carlos Osorio / Reuters )
Trump, for his part, attacked Harris in front of Netanyahu, saying that "Harris's comments weren’t very nice pertaining to Israel."
In October last year, Trump sharply criticized Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli intelligence for their handling of the crisis. Just five days after the October 7 attack, Trump remarked that "Israel was not prepared" and expressed his disappointment in Netanyahu.
