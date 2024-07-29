Trump: Bibi says Jews vote for Dems out of habit

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told Jewish donors at an event in New Jersey on Sunday that he asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week during their meeting why Jews still vote for Democrats. According to Trump, Netanyahu replied, "It's a habit." Trump also told supporters that "The Democrats hate Israel."

