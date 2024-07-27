Trump calls Harris' meeting with Netanyahu 'terrible and insulting'

, "Her ineptness will greatly prolong the war [in Gaza] and delay the hostage release." Trump also mentioned the fact Harris avoided presiding over the Senate during Netanyahu's speech in Congress and added, "The same people that embarrassed us in Afghanistan with their gross incompetence, are the ones who are telling Israel not to fight any longer with Hamas.

Harris said in a statement following her meeting with Netanyahu that the two had a "frank and constructive meeting" and reiterated her "unwavering commitment" to Israel's security. Harris added, "The difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot be ignored."

in Gaza might "hinder a deal" for the release of hostages. A senior diplomatic source claimed that this could happen "if Hamas interprets the comments as indicating a rift between the U.S. and Israel."

In October last year, Trump sharply criticized Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli intelligence for their handling of the crisis. Just five days after the October 7 attack, Trump remarked that "Israel was not prepared" and expressed his disappointment in Netanyahu.

